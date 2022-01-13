Local Listings
Lubbock man killed in crash in Martin County

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was killed in a crash involving a truck and trailer in Martin County, 39 miles north of Stanton, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 2:24, early Wednesday morning.

DPS reports 39-year-old Ian Guy Smith of Lubbock was driving his pickup northbound on SH 349 when it crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic, colliding with a Freightliner Truck Tractor and trailer traveling southbound.

A passenger car driving behind Smith struck them from behind after the collision with the Freightliner. Smith was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Freightliner and the driver of the passenger car were reported in stable condition in a Midland hospital.

