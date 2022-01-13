Lubbock man sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 53-year-old Lucio Delossantos-Narvaez was sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child on Thursday.

The indictment says he had sexual contact with a child younger than 14 over a period of nine months, charged with assaults that happened in December 2018 and January 2019. Court records say he was known to the child.

Delossantos-Narvaez was sentenced to life for continuous sexual abuse of a child and to 20 years for indecency by sexual contact with a child younger than Sentences will run concurrently, but he will not be eligible for parole. He is also on hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and may face additional charges.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.