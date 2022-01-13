One more gorgeous afternoon, then...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday afternoon was so pleasant, let’s have a repeat. However, as previously discussed here and on-air, a significant change begins tomorrow.

A Good Day to Go Outside

A few clouds this afternoon, otherwise sunny with a light wind. Highs about 15 degrees above the average for mid-January. By most accounts, gorgeous.

A great afternoon to be outside. Few clouds but otherwise sunny, light wind, highs about 15 degrees above average for mid-January. (KCBD First Alert)

Mild weather continues tonight. Under a mostly fair sky winds will remain light. It won’t be as cold as recent nights (and mornings), but lows will be in the 30s.

Weather changes will become noticeable Friday afternoon. It will become windy and the wind direction will shift from westerly to northerly. Speeds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph but there will be stronger gusts.

A few rain drops or snowflakes may be spotted over the northwestern KCBD viewing area Friday evening and night. I do not expect any measurable precipitation or any accumulation.

Windy and very cold Friday night.

A Good Day to Stay Inside

Wind and very cold Saturday morning. While Lubbock-area low temperatures will be in the 20s, wind chills will be in the single digits. In the northern viewing wind chills may be in the negative single-digits.

Windy and very cold Saturday afternoon, as well. Lubbock-area temperatures will peak around the low 40s, but wind chills will continue in the teens during the early afternoon and 20s late afternoon.

Less wind but colder Saturday night. Sunday morning lows will be mostly in the teens.

The South Plains will close out the weekend with seasonable temperatures. Highs will range from the low 50s to the low 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy.

Lubbock Climatology

68°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is 14 degrees above the average high for the date, January 12. The record high for the date is 77° (in 1953).

27° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s January 13 average low is 27° and the high 55°.

The record low for today’s date is negative-16° (set in 1963) and the record high 79° (set in 1957). Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 6:00 PM CST. It will be the first 6 PM (or later sunset) since October 26 - Central Standard Time (CST). Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:52 AM CST. Sunset tomorrow is at 6:01 PM CST.

