Record high COVID case count may not include at-home tests

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock has hit an all-time record high COVID-19 case count for the third day in a row and the Lubbock Health Department says the reported number is likely lower than the actual number.

Averaging around 900 cases over three days, the city’s reported number does not include the results of at home testing kits unless the person voluntarily reports their positive test to health officials.

Although you are not required to self-report, you can do so by calling the number or visiting the website listed on the package of the at home test.

The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard no longer reports active case numbers, but around 6,500 cases are estimated to be active over the last 10 days.

Katherine Wells says the majority of cases are counted and the Health Department is watching the data closely so they can look for trends and inform the public.

“We’re getting 90% of the cases of people that have tested positive at the health department, and we’re really looking at, especially with Omicron, we’re looking for that peak, then hopefully, that will come soon. And that will let us know that we’ll start seeing a downward trend in the number of cases here locally,” Wells said.

Finding at home tests remains difficult, but Wells said our area has an ample supply compared to other parts of the state.

You can get tested at the drive-in clinic, the mini hub on 50th Street or through your local doctor and pharmacy.

