Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Record high COVID case count may not include at-home tests

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock has hit an all-time record high COVID-19 case count for the third day in a row and the Lubbock Health Department says the reported number is likely lower than the actual number.

Averaging around 900 cases over three days, the city’s reported number does not include the results of at home testing kits unless the person voluntarily reports their positive test to health officials.

Although you are not required to self-report, you can do so by calling the number or visiting the website listed on the package of the at home test.

The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard no longer reports active case numbers, but around 6,500 cases are estimated to be active over the last 10 days.

Katherine Wells says the majority of cases are counted and the Health Department is watching the data closely so they can look for trends and inform the public.

“We’re getting 90% of the cases of people that have tested positive at the health department, and we’re really looking at, especially with Omicron, we’re looking for that peak, then hopefully, that will come soon. And that will let us know that we’ll start seeing a downward trend in the number of cases here locally,” Wells said.

Finding at home tests remains difficult, but Wells said our area has an ample supply compared to other parts of the state.

You can get tested at the drive-in clinic, the mini hub on 50th Street or through your local doctor and pharmacy.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a shooting behind a restaurant at 7006 University Ave on Jan. 11, 2022.
WATCH: Police give update after deadly shooting near Lubbock Breakfast House
One person seriously injured in a shooting in the 3400 block of 86th Street.
One seriously injured in shooting near 86th and Indiana Ave.
One man was killed after being shot in a vehicle behind Lubbock Breakfast House on Jan. 11, 2022.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting near South Loop and University Ave.
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Hobbs newborn was in a trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Police are responding to reports of an armed robbery at a Central Lubbock gas station Wednesday.
Police respond to robbery at Central Lubbock gas station

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 1,196 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports two additional deaths, 1,196 new cases on Wednesday
Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, currently has a historic,...
U.S. blood supply dangerously low, here’s how you can help
Source: KCBD Video
Record high COVID case count does not include home tests
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron