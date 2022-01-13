Snyder, Hermleigh ISDs cancel classes for remainder of week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snyder and Hermleigh Independent School Districts have cancelled classes for the remainder of the week due to “significant numbers” of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

According to the Snyder ISD Facebook page, the district has been facing staffing shortages since returning from Christmas break. Classes will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18 following a school holiday for MLK Day.

Snyder ISD is currently reporting 104 active COVID-19 cases, 86 among students and 18 among staff. For updated COVID-19 case totals and protocols in Snyder ISD, visit https://www.snyderisd.net/page/covid.

Classes in Hermleigh ISD will resume Monday, Jan. 17.

