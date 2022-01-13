Turnovers cost Lady Raiders in game against West Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders struggled in the fourth quarter of their 64-53 loss to West Virginia Wednesday afternoon.

Texas Tech trailed for most of the game against the Mountaineers but kept the deficit close throughout the game. After trailing 9-2 early in the first quarter, the Lady Raiders only allowed West Virginia to lead by 11 late in the fourth to close out the game. Tech was held to only seven points in the final quarter, while turning the ball over nine times. Texas Tech combined for 21 turnovers in the game as team that the Mountaineers converted into 19 points.

Vivian Gray led the Lady Raiders with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assist. While Lexie Hightower got hot from three in the third corner going (3-3) from long range and finishing the game with 11 points. Bre’Amber Scott missed her 10th game of the season after playing in the past five games.

Next, Texas Tech will return to Lubbock to host the 25th ranked Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, January 15th at 2:00 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.

