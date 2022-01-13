Local Listings
Warm, windy on Friday ahead of our next cold front

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very pleasant Thursday afternoon across the South Plains with highs in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures will be similar on Friday, but winds will be strong as a cold front pushes through.

Overnight lows
Overnight lows(KCBD)

A quiet night ahead of us as temperatures dip down into the 30s. Winds will remain calm from the southwest with mostly clear skies.

Friday is when things begin to change. A cold front will approach the area, bringing strong winds. Expect sustained winds into the afternoon to be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts upwards of 45 mph. Blowing dust will be likely across the South Plains along with high fire danger. AVOID ANY OUTDOOR BURNING TOMORROW. Temperature-wise, Friday will be nice with highs in the 60s and 70s, very similar to today.

The cold air will not settle in fully until Saturday afternoon with high temperatures around 25 to 30 degrees cooler than Friday. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 30s and lower 40s. Sunday morning will be the coldest, with temperatures in the teens and 20s, wind chill values likely in the single digits.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

But in typical West Texas fashion, the colder weather won’t stick around long. Highs Sunday afternoon climb up into the 50s and 60s and temperatures nearing 70 degrees again early next week. Unfortunately we do look to stay dry the next seven days.

