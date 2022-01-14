19 ﻿Red Raiders keep rolling with win over Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off two wins over top teams, the 19th ranked Red Raiders came out fast and cruised to a 78-57 win over Oklahoma State at the United Supermarkets Arena Thursday night.

The rescheduled game was originally supposed to be played January 1st in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders scored the first ten points of the game and a later 8-0 run gave them a 42-27 lead at halftime.

The lead grew to 21 in the second half.

Kevin Obanor led Tech with 17 points.

Adonis Arms added 13 points. Davion Warren tallied 12 points.

Bryson Williams added 11 points. Marcus Santos-Silva had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Red Raiders were without their leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. for the seventh straight game. He’s out with a back injury, but there is hope he can return for the next game.

Last Saturday, the Red Raiders beat then #6 Kansas. Then Tuesday they went to Waco and upset #1 Baylor.

Tech made sure there was no letdown against the Cowboys, who came in 8-6.The Red Raiders (13-3 overall/3-1 in Big 12) will visit Kansas State 11am Saturday.

Texas Tech will then host Iowa State next Tuesday at 8pm. The Red Raiders lone Conference loss was to the Cyclones when Tech only had seven players available.

