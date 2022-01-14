Cold front bringing strong winds, fire danger this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another strong cold front blasting across west Texas this evening with winds from 40-50 mph and higher, blowing dust and colder temps. Winds have gusted to around 60 mph in the areas of the northern South Plains into the panhandle.

Winds will remain gusty for the remainder of this evening and overnight into tomorrow morning. There will be a slight drop in speeds between 6-8 am, but still around 15-25 mph.

It will not last long though, has speed will again crank-up to the 30-40 mph+ range through mid-afternoon on Saturday.

The fire danger diminishes some tonight, but will continue from low to high over the area, especially the eastern areas through tomorrow until sunset.

As for the temps, in the 20s in Lubbock tonight, low to mid 40s tomorrow and falling to the teens on Sunday morning.

At least Sunday afternoon will be sunny and wind speeds should be north to northwest at 10-20 mph.

Sunny skies will continue into Monday with highs in the 50s.

