Cold wind on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Such pleasant afternoons yesterday and the day before. Hold on to that thought. A strong cold front moving south through West Texas will sweep away all but the memory. It’s about to get cold. Here’s what to expect, including how long it will be so.

Changes brought by the front will become noticeable this afternoon. It will become windy as the direction shifts from westerly to northerly. Speeds will increase to about 20 to 30 mph but there will be stronger gusts.

The wind may kick up dust. It’s possible there may be areas of low visibility in blowing dust.

The wind and dry conditions will raise the grassland fire danger to critical. Today is certainly a NO BURN DAY.

Today otherwise will be partly cloudy with temperatures peaking in the 60s north and 70s south. Lubbock is likely to hit its peak temperature around 2 or 3 pm. Afterward the temperature will begin falling in the north wind.

The cold air behind the front will be accompanied by considerable cloudiness. A few raindrops may be detected in the northwestern KCBD viewing area late today or tonight. I do not expect any measurable precipitation or any accumulation.

It will be windy and cold tonight and windy and very cold tomorrow morning. While Lubbock-area low temperatures will be in the 20s, wind chills will be in the single digits. In the northern viewing wind chills may be in the negative single-digits.

Still windy and very cold Saturday afternoon. Lubbock-area temperatures will peak around the low 40s, but wind chills will be in the teens around midday and the 20s during the afternoon.

Much less wind but colder Saturday evening and night. Sunday morning lows will be mostly in the teens.

Sunny and somewhat breezy conditions return Sunday afternoon. So will seasonably mild temperatures. Highs will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Monday, MLK, Jr. Day, will be mostly sunny. The morning will be cold with lows in the teens and 20s. The afternoon quite seasonable with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Drought conditions will worsen until significant precipitation returns. There is no sign of measurable, let alone significant, precipitation anytime soon.

Of course, any breezy or windy day is a NO BURN DAY.

When outdoors anytime, but particularly on windy days like today and tomorrow, be aware of the fire danger. Avoid activity which includes open flames, or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass. Smokers, make sure your butts are cold before discarding.

