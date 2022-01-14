COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 870 new cases on Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting three additional deaths and 870 new cases on Friday, January 14.

The City’s most recent update reported 189 hospitalized for Lubbock County on Monday, up 43 from last week’s report. Of those hospitalized, 44 are ICU patients. Of those hospitalized, 24 are vaccinated.

Monday, 1/10/2022 as of 4:00 p.m.

- New Cases: 833

- Total Hospitalized: 189

- Fully Vaccinated Hospitalized: 24

As of Thursday, a total of 82,797 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock. The City reported 973 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

Thursday’s report of 1,549 new cases was the highest single-day number of new cases reported by the City of Lubbock, higher than the previous highest count of 1,196 on Wednesday, 900 new cases reported Tuesday, and 833 cases on Monday.

The State reported as of Thursday, 279 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 21.23 percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 54 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and 15 pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The City added the following statement to the COVID-19 Dashboard on January 5:

“The significant increase in COVID-19 testing over the last few days has caused a delay in the reporting of lab results to the City of Lubbock Health Department. This delay has caused local daily case counts to be underreported. The case counts will be adjusted as this backlog is resolved.”

A total of 141,835 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 863 from last Monday’s report.

The state also reported 56.40% of Lubbock County’s population over five years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 16,668,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

On Monday, November 15, current active cases and total recoveries were not included in data on the City’s dashboard.

The City issued a release on November 17 relating to COVID-19 data changes, saying updated numbers will only be posted to social platforms weekly on Mondays, but they say the City’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

Read the City’s statement below:

Over the next few weeks the state of Texas and the City of Lubbock will make changes to public health surveillance data systems. This is to close out 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 case counts, as well as align the system to meet federal reporting requirements. This update will result in changes to data reported on the COVID dashboard.

After today, the City of Lubbock will post COVID numbers to our social platforms on Mondays only. The dashboard will still be updated daily. Our reporting schedule is subject to change if there is a significant shift in our COVID case count.

If you need specific data or have questions please email publichealth@mylubbock.us.

Monday, 11/15/2021 as of 4:00 p.m.

- New Cases: 114

- Total Hospitalized: 61

- Fully Vaccinated Hospitalized: 12

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

