Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for U.S. businesses

Lubbock COVID-19 update

Tennis star Djokovic faces deportation after Australian government revoked his visa

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Wheeler sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Lubbock couple sentenced to combined 50 years in prison for child pornography
A shooting at 4909 9th St. left one with serious injuries.
One seriously injured in Thursday morning shooting in NW Lubbock
One person was taken to the hospital after a short chase in South Lubbock ended in a crash at...
DPS chase ends in crash in South Lubbock
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
Former RDAG employee Steven Reinhart sentenced to 6 months in prison, $40 million restitution
Snyder ISD Administrative Building
Several South Plains school districts cancel classes for remainder of week

Latest News

KCBD News at 10 - Weather 1/13/2022
Cold wind on the way
Dogs
Chaining dogs without ‘adequate shelter’ could be criminal offense starting Monday
Someone broke in and stole a green-winged macaw
Baby macaw parrot stolen from Walter’s World of Pets
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 1,549 new cases on Thursday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 1,549 new cases on Thursday