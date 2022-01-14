Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for U.S. businesses

The court blocked the mandate for business with more than 100 employees

The mandate has been upheld for most health care workers

Read Covenant Health’s statement here: Covenant ‘reviewing’ Supreme Court’s decision on vaccine mandates

Lubbock COVID-19 update

The health department reported another daily record of 1,549 new COVID-19 cases

279 patients are hospitalized with the virus in trauma service area B

Get the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 1,549 new cases on Thursday

Tennis star Djokovic faces deportation after Australian government revoked his visa

His lawyers are expected to appeal the cancellation

This is the second time his visa has been canceled since he arrived in Australia last week

Details here: Visa revoked again, tennis star Djokovic faces deportation from Australia

