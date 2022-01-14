Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for U.S. businesses
- The court blocked the mandate for business with more than 100 employees
- The mandate has been upheld for most health care workers
- Read Covenant Health’s statement here: Covenant ‘reviewing’ Supreme Court’s decision on vaccine mandates
Lubbock COVID-19 update
- The health department reported another daily record of 1,549 new COVID-19 cases
- 279 patients are hospitalized with the virus in trauma service area B
- Get the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 1,549 new cases on Thursday
Tennis star Djokovic faces deportation after Australian government revoked his visa
- His lawyers are expected to appeal the cancellation
- This is the second time his visa has been canceled since he arrived in Australia last week
- Details here: Visa revoked again, tennis star Djokovic faces deportation from Australia
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.