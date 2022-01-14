Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Former Lubbock dentist convicted of child pornography files appeal

Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after being charged with 16 counts related to child pornography.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lubbock dentist Jason White filed an appeal Thursday to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals contesting the length of his sentence.

White pleaded guilty to 1 count of production of child pornography in September 2021 after accepting a plea deal. He was initially charged with 16 counts of production of child pornography and enticement of minors. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in January.

READ MORE: Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years

As part of his plea deal, White accepted a potential sentence of 15 to 30 years. His 30-year sentence was the maximum sentence he could have received.

According to the appeal, White will no longer be represented by his previous legal team.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Wheeler sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Lubbock couple sentenced to combined 50 years in prison for child pornography
A shooting at 4909 9th St. left one with serious injuries.
One seriously injured in Thursday morning shooting in NW Lubbock
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
Former RDAG employee Steven Reinhart sentenced to 6 months in prison, $40 million restitution
One person was taken to the hospital after a short chase in South Lubbock ended in a crash at...
DPS chase ends in crash in South Lubbock
Snyder ISD Administrative Building
Several South Plains school districts cancel classes for remainder of week

Latest News

32 year-old Leonel Vela III was indicted on January 12 on one count of production of child...
Post man indicted, charged with production of child pornography, enticement of a minor
University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that...
UMC responds to SCOTUS vaccine mandate, ‘directly threatening the capacity of hospitals’
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 1/13/2022
Cold wind on the way
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Friday morning brief