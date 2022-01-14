Former Lubbock dentist convicted of child pornography files appeal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Lubbock dentist Jason White filed an appeal Thursday to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals contesting the length of his sentence.

White pleaded guilty to 1 count of production of child pornography in September 2021 after accepting a plea deal. He was initially charged with 16 counts of production of child pornography and enticement of minors. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in January.

READ MORE: Former Lubbock dentist Jason White sentenced to 30 years

As part of his plea deal, White accepted a potential sentence of 15 to 30 years. His 30-year sentence was the maximum sentence he could have received.

According to the appeal, White will no longer be represented by his previous legal team.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.