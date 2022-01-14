Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Governor Abbott, TDEM Ready State Resources In Response To Elevated Fire Weather Throughout Texas

A large grass fire near White River Lake in Crosby County (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service,...
A large grass fire near White River Lake in Crosby County (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service, Twitter)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready resources in response to increased fire weather conditions across the state this weekend. The Texas A&M Forest Service warns that elevated to critical fire weather is forecast for West Texas, South Plains, Big Country, Permian Basin, Big Bend, and the border region through the end of the week.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting increased fire danger Saturday for areas along and west of Interstate-35. Saturday’s fire environment will be dominated by very strong north winds following an early morning cold front. The combination of strong winds over a landscape covered in freeze-cured grasses will support increased wildfire activity. Cool temperatures, however, should keep the potential for significant wildfires low.

“Additional resources have been readied ahead of elevated critical fire weather conditions across our state and Texas is fully prepared to address any potential wildfires in the coming days,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to monitor the weather and communicate with local partners, Texans are encouraged to follow the guidance of their community officials and other emergency response personnel.”

The following resources have been deployed by the Texas A&M Forest Service: 2 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams, including 33 firefighters and 10 fire engines; two large air tankers; three Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS); and two air attack aerial supervision aircrafts and a lead plane. Additionally, 19 dozers, 4 engines and 11 incident commanders from Texas A&M Forest Service are prepositioned in areas of concern should they be needed and two Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Wildland Support Units are on standby to be deployed if necessary.

Texans can visit ready.gov/wildfires or tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire safety tips and resources.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Wheeler sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Lubbock couple sentenced to combined 50 years in prison for child pornography
A shooting at 4909 9th St. left one with serious injuries.
One seriously injured in Thursday morning shooting in NW Lubbock
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
Former RDAG employee Steven Reinhart sentenced to 6 months in prison, $40 million restitution
One person was taken to the hospital after a short chase in South Lubbock ended in a crash at...
DPS chase ends in crash in South Lubbock
Snyder ISD Administrative Building
Several South Plains school districts cancel classes for remainder of week

Latest News

Two-day auditions being held at The Wallace Theater
Upcoming audition workshop at the Wallace Theater
Dr. Thomas Dixon
Dixon still in prison for capital murder after Amarillo court dismisses 2nd count
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 870 new cases on Friday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports three additional deaths, 870 new cases on Friday
32 year-old Leonel Vela III was indicted on January 12 on one count of production of child...
Post man indicted, charged with production of child pornography, enticement of a minor