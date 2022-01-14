Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Fitzgerald, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull.

Shelter staff say is super sweet boy with a goofy personality. He loves attention and plays well with dogs his size or smaller. He also has a big personality. Fitzgerald is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Remington

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Wheeler sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Lubbock couple sentenced to combined 50 years in prison for child pornography
A shooting at 4909 9th St. left one with serious injuries.
One seriously injured in Thursday morning shooting in NW Lubbock
One person was taken to the hospital after a short chase in South Lubbock ended in a crash at...
DPS chase ends in crash in South Lubbock
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
Former RDAG employee Steven Reinhart sentenced to 6 months in prison, $40 million restitution
Snyder ISD Administrative Building
Several South Plains school districts cancel classes for remainder of week

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Remington
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Remington
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Remington
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Remington
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Manly
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Manly