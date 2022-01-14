KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Fitzgerald, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull.

Shelter staff say is super sweet boy with a goofy personality. He loves attention and plays well with dogs his size or smaller. He also has a big personality. Fitzgerald is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

