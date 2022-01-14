Post man indicted, charged with production of child pornography, enticement of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Post man was arrested on a federal warrant and indicted on charges related to production of child pornography and enticement involving a 12 year-old.

32 year-old Leonel Vela III was indicted on January 12 on one count of production of child pornography and one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

According to the federal indictment, on November 14, 2020, just after midnight, the Garza County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in the 500 block of South Ave. H in Post about a sexual assault.

Deputies arriving on scene were told a 12-year-old was assaulted.

The indictment says from November 1, 2018 until November 14, 2020, Vela coerced the child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for producing child pornography. During the same time frame, Vela is accused of coercing the child to engage in sexual activity.

Vela was arrested on a federal warrant and is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a hold for U.S. Marshals.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.