Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

UMC responds to SCOTUS vaccine mandate, ‘directly threatening the capacity of hospitals’

University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that...
University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that has the capacity to treat patients with COVID-19.(Michael Cantu KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC released a statement Friday following the Supreme Court’s decision allowing a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. to proceed.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court halted a vaccine mandate that would require COVID-19 vaccinations for U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. At the same time, a 5-4 vote from the Supreme Court allowed a vaccine mandate for virtually all U.S. health care workers and providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding.

MORE: Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

UMC CEO Mark Funderburk issued the following statement after the Supreme Court’s decisions:

“The CMS Mandate, now upheld, is again directly threatening the capacity of hospitals, already struggling to secure appropriate staffing.  Bottom line, employees – those who have been at the forefront of the pandemic – deserve a choice not a mandate.  UMC will do everything possible to ensure all employees have an opportunity to comply, by vaccination or exemption.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Wheeler sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Lubbock couple sentenced to combined 50 years in prison for child pornography
A shooting at 4909 9th St. left one with serious injuries.
One seriously injured in Thursday morning shooting in NW Lubbock
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
Former RDAG employee Steven Reinhart sentenced to 6 months in prison, $40 million restitution
One person was taken to the hospital after a short chase in South Lubbock ended in a crash at...
DPS chase ends in crash in South Lubbock
Snyder ISD Administrative Building
Several South Plains school districts cancel classes for remainder of week

Latest News

32 year-old Leonel Vela III was indicted on January 12 on one count of production of child...
Post man indicted, charged with production of child pornography, enticement of a minor
Jason Paul White, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography after...
Former Lubbock dentist convicted of child pornography files appeal
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 1/13/2022
Cold wind on the way
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Friday morning brief