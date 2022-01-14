UMC responds to SCOTUS vaccine mandate, ‘directly threatening the capacity of hospitals’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC released a statement Friday following the Supreme Court’s decision allowing a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. to proceed.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court halted a vaccine mandate that would require COVID-19 vaccinations for U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. At the same time, a 5-4 vote from the Supreme Court allowed a vaccine mandate for virtually all U.S. health care workers and providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding.

UMC CEO Mark Funderburk issued the following statement after the Supreme Court’s decisions:

“The CMS Mandate, now upheld, is again directly threatening the capacity of hospitals, already struggling to secure appropriate staffing. Bottom line, employees – those who have been at the forefront of the pandemic – deserve a choice not a mandate. UMC will do everything possible to ensure all employees have an opportunity to comply, by vaccination or exemption.”

