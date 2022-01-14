Upcoming audition workshop at the Wallace Theater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wallace is holding a two day audition workshop on January 29 and January 30, featuring a panel of 8 guest directors from New York City and West Texas.

In working to fulfill its mission to “Create Experiences that Entertain, Inspire and Empower!”, the Wallace Theater has curated this two-day workshop led by Artistic Director Anna Hogan.

This event is aimed at actors 16+ with a $10 student ticket price and a $20 general admission price. They will delve into the casting process and give insight into how they should prepare themselves for various audition experiences.

Attendees can expect an introduction to the standard audition process, as well as feedback from these eight guest directors on their individual styles and preferences in the audition room. They will also have the opportunity to assist an introduction to classical texts with Dr. Dan Nazworth (South Plains College Fine Arts Department Chair), a mock audition and feedback session, and a moderated Q&A with a guest panel of directors.

During the two-day workshop, participants will be given hands-on guidance in a supportive environment in which they can ask questions and apply new techniques.

This will be a great opportunity for young actors interested in theater to meet other theater professionals in the industry. The workshop will take place at The Wallace Theater, located at 823 Houston Street in Levelland, Texas.

Attendees will be required to prepare two contrasting monologues prior to January 29. For actors seeking material, head over to The Wallace’s website where sample monologues will be available.

New York Theater professionals include Akia Squitieri, founding Artistic Director of Rising Sun Performance Company; Brock Harris Hill, Producing Artistic Director of the Planet Connections Festivity; Jeff Smith, AEA actor, director, choreographer; and Jazmyn Arroyo, co-founding Artistic Director of Step 1 Theater Project.

