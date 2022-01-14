Local Listings
Woman sues Walmart over the pants delivery drivers must wear

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - Walmart is facing a possible class-action lawsuit over the pants that complete its uniforms.

Diana Webb of Alabama alleges the retailer requires fleet drivers to wear company-approved uniforms, but the pants are “impossible to wear” for women.

Webb claims the company only provides men’s pants and will only clean those pants for free.

While she notes Walmart does allow women to wear female uniforms, she alleges female workers must foot the bill for buying and cleaning them.

The lawsuit calls this policy “blatant sex discrimination” and calls for the judge to order Walmart to reimburse the women their uniform costs plus damages.

In a reported statement, a Walmart spokesperson said it does not require any employee to wear company-provided pants, and the retailer is reviewing uniform options for male and female drivers.

