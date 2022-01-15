Local Listings
Cold and windy today, turning warmer Sunday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front has brought in much colder air with strong winds to start the weekend, but warm temps return tomorrow.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(KCBD)

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the South Plains through this afternoon as winds are expected to remain strong from the north around 20-30 mph, some gusts upwards of 45 mph are possible. Winds will begin to die down quickly as the sun sets tonight. Temperatures will run about 20-25 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the 40s across the area, but winds will make it feel even cooler throughout the day. On a brighter note, we will see more sunshine today than we saw yesterday.

Saturday's forecast
Saturday's forecast(KCBD)

Overnight tonight, mostly clear skies and calmer winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens and 20s. Wind chill values will be in the lower teens and even single digits for some of us tomorrow morning. A reminder that frost bite and hypothermia can happen very quickly in conditions like this so avoid outdoor exposure as much as possible and don’t forget to bring in those animals overnight.

Overnight lows
Overnight lows(KCBD)

But despite a very bitter cold start to the day, tomorrow afternoon will be very nice. Sunny skies, a light breeze from the west around 10-15 mph , and highs in the 60s for the South Plains. The warm trend continues into the workweek with highs in the 50s and 60s, then a cold front will move through Wednesday bringing in our next batch of very cold air.

