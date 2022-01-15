Local Listings
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 14

By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 14.

GIRLS

O’Donnell 55, Southland 9

Kingdom Prep 45, Christ The King 29

Monterey 75, Coronado 44

Levelland 69, Lake View 18

Spur 63, Motley County 20

Lubbock Cooper 54, Abilene Wylie 33

Childress 32, Abernathy 28

Springlake-Earth 69, Amherst 16

Hale Center 58, Ralls 29

Shallowater 81, Slaton 5

Muleshoe 59, Denver City 38

Wellman-Union 57, Meadow 52

Frenship 63, Midland 30

Floydada 38, New Deal 36

Vega 68, Bovina 46

Lubbock High 54, Abilene Cooper 32

Amarillo 64, Plainview 46

Sundown 46, Plains 24

New Home 77, Tahoka 50

Ropes 62, Post 34

Estacado 57, Sweetwater 13

Sands 52, Borden County 24

Brownfield 98, Friona 30

Nazareth 61, Happy 47

Littlefield 52, Lamesa 20

Seagraves 48, Morton 45

Big Spring 48, Snyder 35

Valley 52, Groom 17

BOYS

Frenship 55, Midland 32

O’Donnell 71, Southland 21

All Saints 40, Ascension 29

Crosbyton 54, Wilson 17

Olton 65, Idalou 46

Brownfield 77, Friona 41

Kingdom Prep 60, Christ The King 38

Monterey 62, Coronado 50

Seagraves 54, Morton 35

Denver City 44, Muleshoe 27

Valley 74, Groom 16

Ralls 62, Hale Center 58

