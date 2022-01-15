Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Friday, Jan. 14.
GIRLS
O’Donnell 55, Southland 9
Kingdom Prep 45, Christ The King 29
Monterey 75, Coronado 44
Levelland 69, Lake View 18
Spur 63, Motley County 20
Lubbock Cooper 54, Abilene Wylie 33
Childress 32, Abernathy 28
Springlake-Earth 69, Amherst 16
Hale Center 58, Ralls 29
Shallowater 81, Slaton 5
Muleshoe 59, Denver City 38
Wellman-Union 57, Meadow 52
Frenship 63, Midland 30
Floydada 38, New Deal 36
Vega 68, Bovina 46
Lubbock High 54, Abilene Cooper 32
Amarillo 64, Plainview 46
Sundown 46, Plains 24
New Home 77, Tahoka 50
Ropes 62, Post 34
Estacado 57, Sweetwater 13
Sands 52, Borden County 24
Brownfield 98, Friona 30
Nazareth 61, Happy 47
Littlefield 52, Lamesa 20
Seagraves 48, Morton 45
Big Spring 48, Snyder 35
Valley 52, Groom 17
BOYS
Frenship 55, Midland 32
O’Donnell 71, Southland 21
All Saints 40, Ascension 29
Crosbyton 54, Wilson 17
Olton 65, Idalou 46
Brownfield 77, Friona 41
Kingdom Prep 60, Christ The King 38
Monterey 62, Coronado 50
Seagraves 54, Morton 35
Denver City 44, Muleshoe 27
Valley 74, Groom 16
Ralls 62, Hale Center 58
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.