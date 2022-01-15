No. 19 Texas Tech falls short to Kansas State 62-51

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No. 19 Texas Tech men’s basketball drops the road matchup against Kansas State, 62-51 today.

It was a slow start for the Red Raiders, as they seemed to be feeling the fatigue of playing four games in eight days.

Meanwhile, Kansas State was solid from beyond the arc, knocking down 9 three pointers. The Wildcats also out-rebounded the Red Raiders 33-29 to get their first Big 12 win.

Bryson Williams tried to keep the Red Raiders in the game, leading the way with 20 points and four rebounds.

After missing the past few games due to a back injury, Terrence Shannon Jr. returned to the floor and finished with two points.

Texas Tech falls to 3-2 in Big 12 play.

Up next, the Red Raiders will return home to host No. 15 Iowa State. Texas Tech lost to the Cyclones by four points in the Big 12 opener a few weeks ago while competing with just seven players.

