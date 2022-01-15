Local Listings
PHOTOS: Firefighters rescue dog trapped on frozen river

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Gray News) – Firefighters in New York found themselves in a much colder situation than usual when they showed up to rescue a dog trapped out on a frozen river.

The Plainville Fire Department had to send out some of their own to rescue a mischievous dog from a frozen river near Syracuse.

They say he got trapped on ice while chasing geese this week.

That’s when his leash got stuck, preventing him from coming back to solid ground.

The firefighters crawled across the ice to get the little guy unstuck and bring him back to safety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

