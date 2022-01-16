Local Listings
Lady Raiders knock off No. 25 Kansas State, 64-45

The Lady Raiders knocked off No. 25 Kansas State, 64-45 on Saturday.
The Lady Raiders knocked off No. 25 Kansas State, 64-45 on Saturday.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Bradey King
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders knocked off No. 25 Kansas State, 64-45 on Saturday.

Texas Tech set the tone from the get-go, leading 23-7 after the first quarter and never looking back.

Vivian Gray led the way with 23 points while Bryn Gerlich added 16 points and 5 assists. Khadija Faye also filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals. Despite their size disadvantage, the Lady Raiders outrebounded the Wildcats, 44-36.

Head Coach Krista Gerlich called this the “most complete game” her team had played yet. The Lady Raiders are now 2-3 in Big 12 play and today marked their second victory over a ranked opponent this month.

Up next, Texas Tech visits TCU on Wednesday.

