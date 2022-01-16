Local Listings
Western Equipment awards $60K in scholarships at annual Ag-Tech contest

Western Equipment awarded $60,000 in scholarships at its annual Ag-Tech contest on Saturday.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Western Equipment awarded $60,000 in scholarships at its annual Ag-Tech contest on Saturday.

Five high school juniors and seniors were given scholarships, each showing off their skills with agriculture machinery.

Students of all backgrounds were encouraged to compete in equipment evaluation and testing.

The competition giving career and network opportunities to nearly 100 kids from 80 diffent high schools from Texas and Oklahoma.

Seth Gustin with Western Equipment says, “These kids will go through a two-year program at Navarro or Garden City Community College. During that time, they will learn diagnostics and systems that they can take and hit the ground running with.”

Gustin says it’s encouraging to see the next generation take an interest in agriculture.

Western Equipment also gave away $25,000 in prizes for other students who stood out.

Saturday’s winners:

Jace Greene of Spearman, TX, $7,500

Gaylon Persable of Alba, OK, $7,500

Caleb Mannen of Fletcher, OK, $10,000

Alex Shielde of Dover, OK, $15,000

Kyle Sandler of Spearman,TX, $20,000

