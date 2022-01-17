Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Brownfield Lady Cubs

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Lady Cubs are the second KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for the 2022 season.

In their seventh district match-up against Friona, the Lady Cubs beat the Squaws 98-30 to improve to (7-0) in district play.

The defending state champs return eight players from their championship team from a season ago.

Next, Brownfield will take on Lubbock Christian Tuesday, then jump back into district play for a trip out to Muleshoe.

