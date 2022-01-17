Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Brownfield Lady Cubs

In their seventh district match-up against Friona, the Lady Cubs beat the Squaws 98-30 to...
In their seventh district match-up against Friona, the Lady Cubs beat the Squaws 98-30 to improve to (7-0) in district play.(KCBD Photo)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Lady Cubs are the second KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for the 2022 season.

In their seventh district match-up against Friona, the Lady Cubs beat the Squaws 98-30 to improve to (7-0) in district play.

The defending state champs return eight players from their championship team from a season ago.

Next, Brownfield will take on Lubbock Christian Tuesday, then jump back into district play for a trip out to Muleshoe.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
4 juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death near Terry County Show Barn
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
LPD is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one with serious injuries.
One seriously injured in Sunday morning crash in NE Lubbock
University Medical Center is one of two hospitals in Lubbock and around the South Plains that...
UMC responds to SCOTUS vaccine mandate, ‘directly threatening the capacity of hospitals’
Dr. Thomas Dixon
Dixon still in prison for capital murder after Amarillo court dismisses 2nd count

Latest News

The Lady Raiders knocked off No. 25 Kansas State, 64-45 on Saturday.
Lady Raiders knock off No. 25 Kansas State, 64-45
Area High School teams listed in new Basketball State rankings
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 14
Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 11
Source: KCBD Video
Christ the King is Hoop Madness Team of the Week