South Plains warm up ahead of arctic cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rather mild conditions highlight this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. This time of year, such mild conditions are typically followed by a significant change.

Following this morning’s mostly clear and cold start, a mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and cool afternoon. In mid-January highs in the 50s are considered average. Afternoon winds from the south will range from about 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows generally will be in the 30s, about ten degrees above average for the date.

Just ahead of a strong cold front, tomorrow afternoon will be seasonably warm and windy. Temperatures will peak 15 to 20 degrees above average. Wind speeds will increase to between 20 and 30 mph and there will be stronger gusts. I expect some blowing dust and there may be low visibility in blowing dust.

Tuesday, tomorrow, is a NO BURN DAY with a critical grassland fire danger due to the warmth, wind, and continuing drought.

Then an arctic cold front rushes through the South Plains. Arctic because the characteristics of the air behind the front originated in the Arctic region. The airmass, however, moderates considerably during its trip south to West Texas.

Wednesday will be cold, breezy, and partly cloudy. Highs will range from the mid-40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will range from 15 to 25 mph into midday, then gradually diminish to a light breeze by late afternoon.

Even colder air will ease into West Texas Wednesday night into Thursday. Morning lows will be in the teens. Wind chills may be in the single-digits. Temperatures will peak Thursday afternoon in the 30s.

Wintry showers are possible Thursday. Data this morning supports a forecast which includes a slight chance of very light wintry showers Thursday. The data does not support significant precipitation totals.

Yes, snow - and other wintry precipitation - is possible. I don’t expect wintry accumulation that will interfere with travel. HOWEVER, watch for updates. New data in the days ahead may prompt changes to the forecast.

Keep up with the potential changes here on our Weather Page. After closing this story just scroll down a bit to our forecast section.

You can also keep up with friends and family anywhere in the USA. Scroll to the current conditions box. The city name, such as LUBBOCK, will be in the upper left corner. Enter the zip code for any location in the US in the “enter a zip code” box in the upper right.

That will change the current conditions and the forecasts below to the location you are interested in. Check in on friends and family or know what to expect when traveling.

