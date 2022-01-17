Victim identified in fatal Thursday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Thursday in northwest Lubbock.

LPD responded to a shots fired call in the 4900 block of 9th St. around 9 a.m. Thursday. One person was originally reported as suffering serious injuries.

Police reports identified the victim as 17-year-old Austin Cruz. He died from his injuries after being transported to UMC.

According to the police report, Cruz was shot by his friend, who was not identified. The suspect called 911 and claimed the gun “went off on accident.” When police arrived, the suspect and another friend of the victim were “hysterically crying and highly emotional.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

