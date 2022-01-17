Local Listings
Warm start to the week, with a very cold ending

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back on the rollercoaster ride of temperatures for the workweek, with highs back in the 60s and 70s through Tuesday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KCBD)

We had a warm and beautiful Sunday today, with highs in the 60s across the South Plains. A high of 67 degrees in Lubbock put us 12 degrees above average for this time of year, despite a cold start, with temperatures in the teens.

Temperatures will cool down overnight Sunday, again into the teens and 20s, but not quite as cold as last night. Mostly clear skies and calm winds overnight with a low of 25 degrees.

Martin Luther King Day: A little bit cooler Monday afternoon but still expecting high temps in the 60s across the South Plains. Mostly sunny skies with a few upper-level clouds developing tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy generally from the south around 10 to 15 mph.

Overnight Monday, partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 30s.

Warmer for Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. This will bring winds back up to windy conditions Tuesday and then leave us colder to end the workweek.

Highs in the 30s and 40s by Thursday. We are also watching for the chance for our next precipitation, which looks like it could be either Thursday or this weekend, although a lot will change as we get closer to those days. We will have all the latest updates on the KCBD First Alert Forecast app.

