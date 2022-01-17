Warmth returning to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold start to the weekend thanks to a cold front but that cold air not hanging around long- highs will be back in the 60s across the South Plains today.

Sunday highs (KCBD)

Despite a cool morning, we will quickly warm up this afternoon, waking up with clear, sunny skies and relatively calm winds and that will be the trend through this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 60s across the area this afternoon, a high of 65 degrees in Lubbock.

Overnight Sunday, not nearly as cool, lows in the teens and 20s as we begin our Monday morning. Clear skies through the night and winds will remain calm as well. A low of 25 for Lubbock.

Your Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks to be wonderful as well, a bit cooler but still a nice afternoon to spend outdoors. Winds will be calm and clear skies with highs in the 50s and 60s. Even warmer as we look forward to Tuesday afternoon, a high of 70 degrees in Lubbock but those West Texas winds will return Tuesday afternoon. This will bring in our next cold front leaving us much cooler to end the week and bringing us a chance for some rain/snow.

Have a great Sunday!

