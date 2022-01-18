2 Floydada residents arrested, charged in connection to Idalou stabbing

IDALOU, Texas (KCBD) - Two arrests have been made in connection to a New Year’s weekend stabbing at an Idalou convenience store.

According to the Idalou Police Department, 38-year-old Austin David Campbell and 35-year-old Lori Ann McGuire, both of Floydada were arrested on Jan. 7 at the Old Maroon Saloon in Lockney. They were arrested on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say on Jan. 2, they were called to the Allsup’s at 202 W. First St. McGuire and Campbell argued with a clerk at the convenience store when one of them overturned a display case before they left. The clerk walked outside to take a photo of their license place when the duo assaulted the employee, according to police.

Campbell is then accused of stabbing the store clerk in the leg. He also cut McGuire with the knife. They left the scene and Hale County officers found them at the emergency room in Plainview. Police say officers collected evidence and statements.

The Allsup’s clerk was taken to a Lubbock hospital by ambulance.

The investigation by the Idalou Police Department, Hale County Sheriff’s Office and Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office led to warrants for Campbell and McGuire to be issued.

Both were arrested on Jan. 7 in Lockney and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. They were released on Jan. 8 after each posting a $15,000 bond.

