2 Hobbs residents killed in Saturday crash

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police have identified the two people killed in a Saturday morning crash just north of Hobbs.

Troopers say the single-vehicle rollover happened near the intersection of East Rose Road and North Johnson Road around 7:45 a.m.

The investigation revealed a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Brooke L. Chandler, 26, of Hobbs, was traveling east when the Jeep left the roadway and rolled.

Chandler and her passenger, 32-year-old Luis A. Sauceda, of Hobbs, were both ejected from the vehicle.

They both died on the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, and seat belts do not appear to have been worn at the time of the crash, according to state police. This crash was investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

