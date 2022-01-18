Local Listings
2022 Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour in Hobbs

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is time for the 2022 Tuf Hedeman Bull Riding Tour in Hobbs, NM - and you won’t want to miss it.

It is one night only, where Tuff Hedeman, a four-time World Champion bull rider, pro-rodeo hall of fame, and most known cowboy around, invites 24 riders to compete.

The two-hour event has three rounds of adrenaline-pumping action for you and the family to enjoy.

Many bull riders launch their careers at this even and it sets them up for success.

The bull riding tour is Saturday, January 22 inside theLEa County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Gates are open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $25 to $85.

For more information, click here https://www.tuffhedemanbullriding.com/tour

