Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Agriculture industry leaders will meet at Lubbock Civic Center

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Alliance for Water Conservation (TAWC) is hosting its 8th Annual Water College from 9:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

This event brings together area producers, consultants, and agriculture industry leaders with the purpose of presenting the latest in water management technologies and practices, upcoming weather patterns, industry trends, and news.

The scheduled program highlights are:

9:10 a.m. - Agricultural Market Outlook: The Cost-Price Squeeze once again? with speakers Darren Hudson, Professor and Larry Combest Chair, Texas Tech Department of Agricultural & Applied Economics

9:40 a.m. - ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ Water Edition with Brooke Paup, Texas Water Development Board Chairwoman

10:00 a.m. - A Slippery Slope: Water & Agriculture with Dan Hunter, Assistant Commissioner for Water & Rural Affairs, Texas Department of Agriculture

10:45 a.m. - Sustainability in the U.S. Cotton Supply Chain with Donna McCallister, Assistant Professor, Texas Tech Department of Agricultural & Applied Economics

11:15 a.m. - Real Field Research Overview; What’s new in the Water Management space? with Lloyd Arthur, Ralls County Producer, and Jeff Miller, owner of ForeFront Agronomy

1:30 p.m. - Texas Produced Water Project with State Senator Charles Perry (R-Dist. 28)

2:00 p.m. - Fertilizer & Ag. Chemical Challenges and Opportunities in 2022 Growing Season with Kevin Meeks, Business Unit agronomist for Helena Agri-Enterprises

2:30 p.m. - Weather Outlook 2022 with Brian Bledsoe, chief meteorologist/climatologist, KKTV 11 News

Based at Texas Tech and funded by a grant from the Texas Water Development Board, TAWC is a partnership of producers, technology firms, universities, and government agencies working to extend the life of the largest subterranean aquifer in the United States.

Stretching from the Texas Panhandle in the south to the northern boundary of Nebraska, the Ogallala Aquifer lies beneath one of the most important agricultural regions in the United States.

The event is free admission and lunch will be served.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at 4909 9th St. left one dead.
Victim identified in fatal Thursday shooting
An investigation is underway into a crash that sent a pickup through the fence of the...
Driver dies after pickup crashed through gate to Children’s Home of Lubbock
LFR: One killed, another recovering after early Monday structure fire
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
4 juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death near Terry County Show Barn

Latest News

Texas Mutual awards the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation $100,000
It’s not news to anyone that rent has steadily been rising in the past years; according to...
Rent prices in Lubbock have increased
cotton
Hockley County gin tour shows students how cotton drives local economy
Source: KCBD Video
How cotton drives West Texas economy