Agriculture industry leaders will meet at Lubbock Civic Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Alliance for Water Conservation (TAWC) is hosting its 8th Annual Water College from 9:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

This event brings together area producers, consultants, and agriculture industry leaders with the purpose of presenting the latest in water management technologies and practices, upcoming weather patterns, industry trends, and news.

The scheduled program highlights are:

9:10 a.m. - Agricultural Market Outlook: The Cost-Price Squeeze once again? with speakers Darren Hudson, Professor and Larry Combest Chair, Texas Tech Department of Agricultural & Applied Economics

9:40 a.m. - ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ Water Edition with Brooke Paup, Texas Water Development Board Chairwoman

10:00 a.m. - A Slippery Slope: Water & Agriculture with Dan Hunter, Assistant Commissioner for Water & Rural Affairs, Texas Department of Agriculture

10:45 a.m. - Sustainability in the U.S. Cotton Supply Chain with Donna McCallister, Assistant Professor, Texas Tech Department of Agricultural & Applied Economics

11:15 a.m. - Real Field Research Overview; What’s new in the Water Management space? with Lloyd Arthur, Ralls County Producer, and Jeff Miller, owner of ForeFront Agronomy

1:30 p.m. - Texas Produced Water Project with State Senator Charles Perry (R-Dist. 28)

2:00 p.m. - Fertilizer & Ag. Chemical Challenges and Opportunities in 2022 Growing Season with Kevin Meeks, Business Unit agronomist for Helena Agri-Enterprises

2:30 p.m. - Weather Outlook 2022 with Brian Bledsoe, chief meteorologist/climatologist, KKTV 11 News

Based at Texas Tech and funded by a grant from the Texas Water Development Board, TAWC is a partnership of producers, technology firms, universities, and government agencies working to extend the life of the largest subterranean aquifer in the United States.

Stretching from the Texas Panhandle in the south to the northern boundary of Nebraska, the Ogallala Aquifer lies beneath one of the most important agricultural regions in the United States.

The event is free admission and lunch will be served.

