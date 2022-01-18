Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Resident dies following Monday morning fire

One person died and another was hospitalized after a house fire in the 2700 block of 66th Street

Investigators believe the fire was accidental

More here: LFR: One killed, another recovering after early Monday structure fire

Hundreds volunteer time on MLK Day

As the nation celebrated Martin Luther King Day, hundreds volunteer their time for a day of service and remembrance of Dr. King

Here in Lubbock, volunteers helped Habitat for Humanity build four new homes

Brittany Michaleson spoke with some servants who were helping out: Hundreds of Lubbock volunteers serve for MLK Day

Texas cases, deaths and hospitalizations rising

The state health department is reporting more than 54,000 confirmed cases of the virus

Right now 57.2% of Texans are fully vaccinated

Find the latest state updates here: Coronavirus in Texas

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.