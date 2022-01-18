Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Resident dies following Monday morning fire
- One person died and another was hospitalized after a house fire in the 2700 block of 66th Street
- Investigators believe the fire was accidental
- More here: LFR: One killed, another recovering after early Monday structure fire
Hundreds volunteer time on MLK Day
- As the nation celebrated Martin Luther King Day, hundreds volunteer their time for a day of service and remembrance of Dr. King
- Here in Lubbock, volunteers helped Habitat for Humanity build four new homes
- Brittany Michaleson spoke with some servants who were helping out: Hundreds of Lubbock volunteers serve for MLK Day
Texas cases, deaths and hospitalizations rising
- The state health department is reporting more than 54,000 confirmed cases of the virus
- Right now 57.2% of Texans are fully vaccinated
- Find the latest state updates here: Coronavirus in Texas
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.