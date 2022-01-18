Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Resident dies following Monday morning fire

Hundreds volunteer time on MLK Day

  • As the nation celebrated Martin Luther King Day, hundreds volunteer their time for a day of service and remembrance of Dr. King
  • Here in Lubbock, volunteers helped Habitat for Humanity build four new homes
  • Brittany Michaleson spoke with some servants who were helping out: Hundreds of Lubbock volunteers serve for MLK Day

Texas cases, deaths and hospitalizations rising

  • The state health department is reporting more than 54,000 confirmed cases of the virus
  • Right now 57.2% of Texans are fully vaccinated
  • Find the latest state updates here: Coronavirus in Texas

