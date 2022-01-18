From fire to ice - sort of

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains and surrounding areas are experiencing critical wildfire conditions today but will plunge into the deep freeze in the next 48 hours. Significant change is on the way.

Windy and seasonably warm this afternoon just ahead of an “arctic outbreak”. Arctic because the characteristics of the air behind the front originated in the Arctic region. The air mass, however, moderates considerably during its trip south to West Texas.

Ahead of the front, temperatures today will peak 15 to 20 degrees above average for the date. Wind speeds will increase to between 20 and 30 mph with stronger gusts. Some blowing dust is likely and low visibility in blowing dust is possible.

Today is a NO BURN DAY with a critical grassland fire danger due to the warmth, wind, and continuing drought. A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 PM today (Tuesday).

Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Temperatures, however, will only dip to near average lows for the time of year.

The first of two waves of cold air will arrive tomorrow morning.

Wednesday will be cold, breezy to windy, and partly cloudy. Highs will range from the mid-40s to near 50 degrees, about ten degrees below average. Winds will range from 15 to 25 mph into early afternoon, then gradually diminish to about 10 to 20 mph.

Even colder air will ease into West Texas Wednesday night into Thursday. Morning lows will be in the teens. Wind chills may be in the single-digits. Temperatures will peak Thursday afternoon in the 30s.

Flurries, perhaps very light snow showers, are possible Thursday. Data this morning continues to indicate a slight chance of very light wintry showers from late Wednesday night through about midday Thursday. The data continues to indicate very little if any measurable precipitation.

Travel problems and school delays, based on current data, are not expected. Please watch for our forecast updates in the days ahead. You can do that right here on our Weather Page. After closing this story just scroll down a bit to our forecast section.

You can also keep up with friends and family anywhere in the USA. Scroll to the current conditions box. The city name, such as LUBBOCK, will be in the upper left corner. Enter the zip code for any location in the US in the “enter a zip code” box in the upper right.

That will change the current conditions and the forecasts below to the location you are interested in. Check in on friends and family or know what to expect when traveling.

The same feature is available in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free from your app/play store.

When outdoors anytime, but particularly on windy days like today and tomorrow, be aware of the fire danger. Avoid activity which includes open flames, or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass. Smokers, make sure your butts are cold before discarding.

