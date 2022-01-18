Former Judge Gordon “Tom” Cannon dies at age 74

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gordon “Thomas” Cannon, a force in the Lubbock County Justice system, has died at the age of 74.

Family members wrote he was in “very poor health” on Monday and invited those who wished to see him to make an effort to do so as soon as they could. He passed away Tuesday morning.

Cannon served in the Lubbock County Court at Law Number 3 for a couple of years in the late 80s and then served in the County Court at Law Number 2 from 1990 to 1998. He was a licensed attorney for nearly 50 years.

Current Lubbock County judges describe him as a “Judge’s judge.” They called him caring, conscientious, calm, and fair - inside and out of the courtroom.

Justice of the Peace Jim Hansen says he and Tom were elected the very same night. He says Tom was a mentor to him and many other young judges and prosecutors, teaching him more about the job than anyone.

“Tom was one of the -if not the most conscientious judge I’ve known in 32 years at Lubbock County. And I think everyone will remember him that way. He took the job to heart. He was here every day. And I hated it when he left the bench, I wish he was still on the bench. Because if he was not the best judge I’ve ever worked with, he’s one of the best judges I’ve ever worked with.”

District Judge William Eichman says Tom also gave him advice throughout his career. He says he was a great storyteller and involved in the community.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Becky Cannon and their son Mark Cannon. Becky Cannon passed away after a brave fight against cancer in 2006, was the executive director of the Lubbock Rape Crisis Center in Lubbock for 30 years. She died six days before Mark shipped out for Iraq. Their only son Mark died in 2007 after being shot while on ground patrol in Afghanistan.

No services have been announced at this time.

Gordon Thomas Cannon dies at 74 (Family members)

