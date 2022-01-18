Local Listings
Free tax services for seniors offered through February

(wwsb)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST
**Release from the City of Lubbock**

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - AARP is offering free tax services for seniors at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center every Wednesday and Thursday during the month of February. Appointments are set in four appointment increments beginning at 8:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m., or 10:45 a.m. Appointments are required. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

For more information, or to schedule your appointment, please contact the Lubbock Adult Activity Center at 806-767-2710.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

