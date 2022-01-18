Local Listings
Funeral services for Porfirio Bas to take place January 21

Services for Porfirio Bas will be held 2:30 p.m., Friday, at One Accord Fellowship, 6002 Avenue U.(Alliance Church)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of entertainer, news anchor and pastor Porfirio Bas.

He anchored the news on Telemundo Lubbock for many years, following a successful entertainment career in his native Mexico.

For decades, he was known for his deep faith and ability to connect with and spread the word to others. Most recently he served at One Accord Fellowship.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, at One Accord Fellowship, 6002 Avenue U. Porfirio Bas was 67 years old.

