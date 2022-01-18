Hundreds of Lubbock volunteers serve for MLK Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday the nation celebrated Martin Luther King Junior Day, also known as a day of service. Here in Lubbock, hundreds volunteered their time to build a better city in his honor. More than 150 volunteers spent their holiday with Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, building four new homes in East Lubbock. Executive Director Christy Reeves says the organization was originally created to promote racial equality and Dr. King was a big supporter.

“Martin Luther King Day, we are thrilled because the whole community, especially the East Lubbock community will come out and serve others,” Reeves said.

She says everyone deserves a decent place to live.

“All different kinds of people, we want to build unity, peace, and love through Habitat houses and that is what Dr. King was so motivated to do, so we just want to carry on that legacy every day.”

Amazon employees, hospital workers, churches, community members, and college students, worked to build affordable homes. The Red Raider football team was tasked with building a fence, cheered on by their leader, Head Coach Joey McGuire.

“What a great day to come out and serve the community. That’s one thing about our team, I think we’ve got a bunch of servant leaders and we have that kind of attitude. And so, they asked us to come out and help and it was a great day, a really good day. Everybody showed up and we did some really great things for the community today,” McGuire said.

McGuire says Dr. King was one of the greatest servant leaders we’ve ever known, modeling the type of unity he wants to see in his team.

“So, just recognize him and his leadership. And I mean we’re going to be such a close family and for us to do anything together, you know, shared fun, shared adversity, means everything to us and what we’re going to do this spring and this fall,” McGuire said.

Reeves was excited to see so many young people willing to serve others. She says it’s what life is all about.

“You realize it’s not just about me, it’s about helping other people. It takes your mind off your own worries and it’s just the way to live life. And Dr. King knew it, and I’m so thrilled his legacy is on full display still here in Lubbock today,” Reeves said.

While Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers, its next big event is the Blitz Build. It starts later this year on Labor Day, an attempt to build four houses in just 12 days.

You can learn more about becoming a Habitat volunteer here: https://lubbockhabitat.org/volunteer.

