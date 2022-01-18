Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kirk

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kirk, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old Chihuahua.

Shelter staff say Kirk is super sweet and gets along with other dogs his size. He loves to go outside and likes to be held. Kirk is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. This little guy would love to go on a doggy date and is waiting to be adopted. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fitzgerald.

