LFR: One killed, another recovering after early Monday structure fire

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue say one person has died and another is recovering from smoke inhalation after a structure fire, early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the 2700 block of 66th Street at 1:09 a.m., Monday, for report of a fire in a single family home.

LFR says an occupant called 911 after they awoke to the smell of smoke, and found fire in one of the bedrooms.

Firefighters contained the fire to the bedroom and extinguished it. Two adults living in the home were transported to the hospital.

According to LFR, one adult female is currently recovering from smoke inhalation. An adult male in the home died of injuries from the fire.

LFR says the Fire Marshal’s Office has classified the cause of the blaze as accidental.

