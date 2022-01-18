MLK Commemorative Council honors community members’ impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In honor of Doctor King, several community members were recognized for their impact around Lubbock.

The Martin Luther King Commemorative Council honored five people at the Individuals of Distinction award banquet on Friday.

Businessman Tony Kennard followed the steps of his grandma’s candy shop by opening Kennard’s Festival Snacks at 1924 Avenue A, and in the South Plains Mall.

However, he recently opened a new location closer to the community where Kennard grew up.

“I hope that I’ve given other people inspiration to start their own business and everything you know, in our community,” Kennard said.

Numerous high school students were employed through Kennard.

“It’s important that our young people get to see positive role models have positive people doing positive things in the community. And that’s one of the things that I wanted to do when I came back here from in the military. I see how I community had kind of went down. So I wanted to come and try to help and do something to help that out,” Kennard said.

Another role model is Dunbar educator Clyde Wilson. The former CPS employee continues to work with kids as their teacher and robotics coach.

“It’s a good program for our kids and our kids would love to participate and compete. So there’s a lot of opportunities for them and hopefully down the line they will be able to major in something with technology or engineering,” Wilson said.

In the law enforcement category, Lubbock police chief Floyd Mitchell has been leading the department since 2019.

The FBI National Academy graduate says partnerships keep our community safe.

“Every day working with the different community members and my officers out there working on the street to try to keep Lubbock as safe as possible. You know, addressing the crime issues, addressing social issues, homeless issues, and engaging with our community,” Mitchell said.

The award recipient for athletics was coach DJ Mann and the recipient for pastor was Larry Slaughter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.