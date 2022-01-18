Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Report: Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest...
Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112, a Spanish news report said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112, a Spanish news report said.

De la Fuente passed away at home in León, a city in northwest Spain, the state-owned news agency EFE said.

Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man last September but did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. Authorities in León said they could not comment on a private matter.

He was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of León on Feb. 11, 1909, Guinness World Records said.

De la Fuente was a cobbler by trade and started working in a shoe factory at age 13, EFE reported.

He survived the flu pandemic that broke out in 1918, and with his wife Antonina had eight children, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, according to EFE.

He was to be buried Wednesday at a local cemetery, the agency said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at 4909 9th St. left one dead.
Victim identified in fatal Thursday shooting
An investigation is underway into a crash that sent a pickup through the fence of the...
Driver dies after pickup crashed through gate to Children’s Home of Lubbock
LFR: One killed, another recovering after early Monday structure fire
6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
4 juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death near Terry County Show Barn
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups before the College Football Playoff championship...
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights
School closures can harm kids' mental and academic health.
COVID: Schools still struggle with infections, closures
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
Austin David Campbell, 38, and Lori Ann McGuire, 35
2 Floydada residents arrested, charged in connection to Idalou stabbing