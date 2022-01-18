Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Separated by COVID-19: Couple married 80 years reunited in hospital

Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they...
Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they received a COVID diagnosis. They were able to be reunited for a visit.(Covenant Health)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sterman Young and his wife Virgie have been married for more than 80 years. The couple from Post, Texas both were diagnosed with COVID-19 and have been separated since. After many days apart, they were reunited thanks to the team at Covenant Health.

Sterman, who is a patient at Covenant, has been in the hospital for 10 days. Virgie is not a patient there but was able to see her husband for the first time since they both became sick.

Sterman, who is 100 years old, is a World War II veteran. He and Virgie, 96, lived on neighboring farms in north Texas when they were young. They eloped on July 3, 1941. They settled in Post in 1947. They had three children and now have grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they...
Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they received a COVID diagnosis. They were able to be reunited for a visit.(Covenant Health)

Five years ago, the House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature issued a resolution congratulating the couple on their 75th wedding anniversary.

The resolution states Young enjoyed a successful career in the Texas oilfields. Virgie worked at the Postex Cotton Mill and as a bookkeeper for several businesses. They also love to travel in their Airstream. He loves to fish and woodwork. She loves to crochet, sew, quilt and ceramics.

“WHEREAS, While much has changed in the world over the past 75 years, this devoted husband and wife have remained constant in their commitment to each other, and the strength of their love has enabled them to meet life‘s challenges and opportunities with grace and optimism,” the resolution from five years ago stated.

Their advice now is to love each other and stick to “till death do us part” forever.

There is no word on how long Sterman will be in the hospital, but the fact the loving couple is well enough for an in-person visit is very good news.

Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they...
Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they received a COVID diagnosis. They were able to be reunited for a visit.(Covenant Health)

100-year-old WWII veteran Sterman Young and his wife of 80 years, Virgie, got to spend time together after both getting...

Posted by Covenant Health on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting at 4909 9th St. left one dead.
Victim identified in fatal Thursday shooting
An investigation is underway into a crash that sent a pickup through the fence of the...
Driver dies after pickup crashed through gate to Children’s Home of Lubbock
LFR: One killed, another recovering after early Monday structure fire
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
4 juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death near Terry County Show Barn

Latest News

Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Agriculture industry leaders will meet at Lubbock Civic Center
TUFF HEDEMAN BULL RIDING TOUR - HOBBS, NM
2022 Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour in Hobbs
Two-day auditions being held at The Wallace Theater
Upcoming audition workshop at the Wallace Theater
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares