Steve Massengale will not run for mayor in May election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Massengale has announced he will not be running for the mayoral position in the May 2022 election.

Massengale announced in a video in November he was considering a run for mayor in this year’s election.

The District 4 City Councilman posted an update to his Facebook account, Tuesday afternoon. Massengale says he spent the holidays discussing the possible run with family and friends, but ultimately decided “May of 2022 is not the time to run” for mayor.

Massengale will continue as the City Councilman for District 4, where he was first elected in 2016.

In December 2021, current mayor Dan Pope announced he will not seek a fourth term.

Tray Payne, Gulrez (Gus) Khan, Adam Hernandez have announced candidacies for the mayoral position in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.