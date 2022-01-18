TxDOT plans Avenue Q revitalization project in downtown Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Aesthetics, maintenance and pedestrian safety are goals for TxDOT in an Avenue Q Downtown Revitalization project set to begin a year from now. In the meantime, the department is seeking input from the public on the proposed changes.

“A lot of the people who drive down there or have businesses or live in that area, they have more of a day-to-day knowledge of the roadway that we may not have,” Kylan Francis, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock District Director of Transportation Planning & Development said.

A public meeting with virtual and in-person options is scheduled for January 26 to present and discuss the plans to rehab the roadway, sidewalks, ADA ramps and add a median from the Marsha Sharp Freeway to 19th Street.

“Really our main reason for this, besides just normal preventative maintenance, is pedestrians,” Francis said. “Most everybody in town knows Avenue Q has some issues with pedestrian accidents. So, we want to make sure it’s safe and have a better connectivity and have it where the pedestrians are able to cross easier. We’re adding concrete medians. Where there’s a two-way left turn lane today, we’re going to be adding concrete medians. That’s another area that those pedestrians, as they’re crossing, can stay in that median and be safe while they’re crossing Avenue Q.”

Francis tells KCBD there will also be “bulb outs” added at signals that remain on Avenue Q after the median installation.

“We’ll have these little island areas so pedestrians can be closer to the cars, especially if you have parking,” Francis said. “The people that are driving have a hard time seeing pedestrians that are trying to cross the crosswalk. These bulb outs would delineate where the parking is and it would allow the pedestrians to get a little bit closer so the vehicle can see them and we have less of a conflict there.”

TxDOT will also be adding new illumination.

“The point of the project is to revitalize, to aesthetically add pleasing elements,” Francis said. “We’ll have some stamped brick on the concrete and make it look fresh and new.”

TxDOT will seek bids from contractors in October of this year with plans to start construction in January of 2023. The project is estimated to be done in the fall of 2024.

Below is information from TxDOT on the January 26th meeting:

The in-person, open-house style meeting will take place from 4:30 — 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Lubbock District Training Center (Building D), located at 135 Slaton Road, Lubbock, Texas. No formal presentation will be conducted. A pre-recorded video presentation will be shown at the in-person meeting.

TxDOT staff will be present to answer public questions. *Keeping social distancing in mind.

The virtual meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation and will include both audio and visual components. The presentation will be posted online by Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m., on the TxDOT website.

A third option, for those without internet access, is to call the TxDOT offices at (806) 745-4411 and ask for Kylan Francis.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, to be included in the public meeting’s official record. Comment cards are available online and can be submitted to Comments can be submitted until, to be included in the public meeting’s official record. Comment cards are available online and can be submitted to lbb_projects@txdot.gov or emailed to Kylan Francis, 135 Slaton Road, Lubbock Tx 79404. Comment cards will be available at the in-person meeting.

