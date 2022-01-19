18 Red Raiders remain perfect at home, top #15 Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was home sweet home at the United Supermarkets Arena as the 18th ranked Red Raiders beat #15 Iowa State 72-60 Tuesday night.

Tech is now 11-0 this season at the USA. The Red Raiders host West Virginia on Saturday.

Bryson Williams led Tech with 16. Kevin Obanor added 15. Davion Warren chipped in 11.

Tech is now 14-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12.

