#18 Red Raiders remain perfect at home, top #15 Iowa State

#18 Texas Tech Red Raiders take on #14 Iowa State Cyclones
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was home sweet home at the United Supermarkets Arena as the 18th ranked Red Raiders beat #15 Iowa State 72-60 Tuesday night.

Tech is now 11-0 this season at the USA. The Red Raiders host West Virginia on Saturday.

Bryson Williams led Tech with 16. Kevin Obanor added 15. Davion Warren chipped in 11.

Tech is now 14-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big 12.

