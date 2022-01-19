Local Listings
Alpha Kappa Alpha donates to A.P.S +800 cans

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Adult Protective Services has more supplies for families today, thanks to a donation by the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

The sorority donated canned goods and money for “More Food Today”, as part of its MLK day of service work.

Organizers provided more than 800 canned goods and nearly $1,000.

APS provides all the resources for its clients at no cost, through the “Silver Star Room” that runs entirely on donations and grants.

Since last February’s winter storm, APS reports spending more than $10,000 on client support.

