Celebrate MLK week with diversity programs

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “You are enough”, that is the message at Texas Tech this week in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday.

The theme this year is “It starts with me.”

Today, university leaders presented it to some of Lubbock’s youngest residents who embraced the idea.

“The little people that were here today made signs that say ‘love.’ it’s how we show that. it doesn’t take large, overt statements; it’s a smile, it’s the West Texas way of being that says ‘hello.’ It’s the West Texas wind that lets you know on any given day you don’t know what might come, but you are enough,” said Carol Sumner, the school’s Chief Diversity Officer.

She says teaching that lesson as young as possible sets kid up for life-long compassion.

This week-long observation includes several service events and commemorations that recognize Dr. King’s life.

